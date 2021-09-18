OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.

Emergency responders were called to a stretch of the highway south of Fallowfield Road early Saturday afternoon on reports of a rollover.

A witness says other vehicles may be involved.

Paramedics said two patients were hospitalized in serious condition and the third is in stable condition.

There are reports of significant backups both northbound and southbound in the area between Fallowfield Road and Bankfield Road.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.