OTTAWA -- Three people have been transported to hospital following a head-on crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Terry Fox Drive and Fernbank Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the crash.

An off-duty paramedic was the first one on the scene to provide care.

Ottawa paramedics say one person was treated on the scene and released. Three other people were transported to hospital in stable condition.