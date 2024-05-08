Rain, colder-than-normal temperatures for Ottawa on Wednesday

OTTAWA
    The tulips in bloom at Commissioners Park in Ottawa in 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    It will be a rainy Wednesday in the City of Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers through the day, with the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 14 C.

    It will be mainly cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Clearing before morning. Low 6 C.

    Thursday will start out sunny, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning. High 16 C.

    Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 12 C.

    The outlook for the weekend calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday. The high will be 16 C on Saturday and 17 C on Sunday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 7 C.

