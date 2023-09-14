Three people facing charges after protest at Senegal Embassy

Three people are facing charges in connection to a protest last month at the Embassy of Senegal in downtown Ottawa, as Ottawa police investigators look to identify 10 other people.

Police say on Aug. 1, a group of demonstrators "forced their way" into the embassy and committed "a number of offences, including assault, mischief over $5,000 and forcible entry."

Investigators initially said they were looking to identify 15 people as part of the investigation. On Aug. 17, police said two people had been identified, and the investigation continued.

On Thursday, police announced two Ottawa residents and a resident of Saint Eustache, Que. are facing charges of forcible confinement, assault, mischief over $5,000, mischief obstruct property and causing a disturbance.

Investigators are looking to identify the 10 remaining people as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Central Criminal Investigations Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.