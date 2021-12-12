Thousands of customers across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley are without power after strong winds swept across the region.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 98 km/h in Kingston, 93 km/h in Brockville and 83 km/h at the Ottawa International Airport on Saturday.

In Ottawa, Hydro Ottawa reported outages across the city due to the windy conditions Saturday evening. Power was restored overnight.

One outage in Ottawa was reported in the Munster Area.

Crews continue to respond to the various outages tonight, including the Munster area pictured here, working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages from Kingston to Cornwall and Vankleek Hill to Petawawa.

The utility reported the winds caused "significant damage" to infrastructure across Ontario, including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions.

Hydro One estimates power should be restored to the approximtely 42,000 customers without power in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley by late Sunday afternoon.