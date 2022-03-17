Thousands caught by Ottawa’s photo radar cameras not ticketed
Ottawa's mayor says the city lost $1.1 million in revenue last year because tickets were not mailed out to motorists caught speeding by photo radar cameras in time.
Now, Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to extend the processing limitation period for mailing out tickets to motorists nabbed by the cameras to between 45 and 60 days.
Under the Ontario regulations for automated speed enforcement cameras, a ticket must be issued by regular prepaid mail or by courier within 23 days of the driver being caught by the camera.
In a letter to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, Watson says the centre that processes automated speed enforcement infractions "continues to struggle with the processing of these offence notices" within the limitation period, "largely due to physical distancing requirements in the workplace."
"In 2021, 13 per cent of the City of Ottawa's speeding incidents captured through Automated Speed Enforcement were not able to be processed within the limitation period, which amounted to a loss of in revenue of approximately $1.1 million for the City," Watson writes.
"That is $1.1 million less in our coffers to reinvest in road safety measures that help protect vulnerable road users."
Watson says the city believes extending the processing limitation period to between 45 and 60 days would be a reasonable change that is "fair to motorists and practical from an administrative point of view."
The city of Ottawa says the eight photo radar cameras issued 75,887 tickets in the first 11 months of 2021. Data for December is not yet available.
If 13 per cent of motorists didn't receive a ticket because it wasn't mailed out in 23 days, that would mean nearly 10,000 motorists were not punished for speeding after being caught by photo radar cameras.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9
National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily to escape the Russian attacks will be able to stay for three years, the government has announced. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, those who come will be able to stay longer than the previously announced two years.
Atlantic
-
Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
Toronto
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
-
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
-
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new phone fraud active in the area
Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new fraud scheme in the area.
London
-
Golf greens open on Green Day
The Irish may have all the luck on St. Patrick's Day, but some area golfers believe they are fortunate today.
-
Tragedy sparks building code changes to improve firefighter safety
On this day, 11 years ago, North Perth firefighters, Ken Rea and Ray Walter, were killed after the roof of a dollar store, engulfed in flames, collapsed on top of them, in Listowel.
-
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba's premier said her comment about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death was "misplaced."
-
Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba
A woman whose newborn was removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media has proposed a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off. Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed at Regina Street as the crowd continued to swell.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old arrested for first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Calgary
-
'The most excitement in years': Calgary bars gear up for restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day
Thursday marks the first time in three years that Calgary bars and restaurants are able host St. Patrick's Day festivities without any public health restrictions.
-
Calgary's tech and innovation industry gets $22.3 million federal funding boost
The federal government made another funding announcement in Calgary on Thursday, this time benefiting the city's tech and innovation sector.
-
Union issues strike notice to CP Rail as groups ask Ottawa to prevent work stoppage
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said Thursday it has received strike notice from the union representing its engineers, conductors and other train employees.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees more potholes after heavy snowfall, fluctuating temperatures
The spring melt is underway in Saskatoon and the city says crews are dealing with messy conditions on city streets.
-
Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence
A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.
-
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
Edmonton
-
No pattern to fatal police shootings, but more guns on Edmonton streets: police chief
The families of two people shot and killed by Edmonton police in February were recognized during a Thursday meeting as the city's police chief faced questions about why officers are shooting people.
-
Stormy, cloudy conditions the day of fatal Alberta plane crash: report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says weather conditions were poor when a plane crashed in northern Alberta last summer, killing the pilot.
-
Edmonton pleads with Alberta for World Cup funds as Vancouver announces renewed bid
The mayor of Edmonton is continuing to push the provincial government to support the city's 2026 World Cup bid as his counterpart in Vancouver announced up to $5 million toward that city's efforts.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s hard-hit tourism sector applauds relaxed travel testing requirements
B.C.'s once-thriving tourism sector is anxiously awaiting the pending removal of Canada's pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements.
-
B.C. child porn convict argues at sentencing that mandatory minimum is unconstitutional
A B.C. man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for using hidden cameras to record his roommate's teenage daughter in the washroom, despite successfully arguing during his sentencing that the one-year mandatory minimum for the offence violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
-
B.C. workers preparing to return to the office
Government employees are preparing to return to the office next month, and the B.C. General Employees’ Union says remote work is such a big issue, it's now part of negotiations.
Regina
-
28 COVID-19 related deaths, 832 lab cases reported March 6-12
Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and 832 new laboratory confirmed cases were announced by the province in its update for the week of March 6-12.
-
'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway
The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.
-
SGI rebate cheques causing more criticism
As gas prices continue to soar in Saskatchewan, residents are having a harder time making ends meet. A $100 rebate by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) was recently announced to give some relief, but more can be done according to the Saskatchewan NDP.