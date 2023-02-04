This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in 2022
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras was the hot spot for speeders last year, issuing more than 22,900 speeding tickets in nine months.
The 17 automated speed enforcement cameras set up in community safety zones near schools across the city of Ottawa issued a total of 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022. In 2021, eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding.
According to statistics from the city of Ottawa, the busiest spot for speeders in 2022 was the photo radar camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue. The camera, near Queen Elizabeth Public School, issued 22,914 tickets between when it was first activated in April and December. The camera nabbed 6,226 speeders in July alone.
The photo radar camera on Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate, issued the second most tickets in 2022, with 12,865 tickets.
The third-busiest spot for speeders was the photo radar camera on Katimavik Road, near Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata. The camera nabbed 11,079 speeders in 2022, down from the 16,736 tickets issued in 2021.
The photo radar camera on Bayshore Drive, near St. Rose of Lima School, issued 10,709 speeding tickets in 2022.
In August, the city of Ottawa said about 1,500 speeding tickets were incorrectly issued at two speed camera locations between July 1 and Aug. 15. The cameras were located on Abbott Street East and on Alta Vista Drive.
The city of Ottawa launched the Automated Speed Enforcement Camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.
Nine new cameras were activated in school zones across the city of Ottawa in 2022, as part of plans to gradually add cameras to 15 new locations. Six more locations are scheduled to have warning signage and automated speed enforcement cameras installed, according to the city's website.
The 2023 city of Ottawa budget proposes installing automated speed enforcement cameras at 17 new locations this year.
Here is a look at the tickets issued by each automated speed enforcement camera in 2022, according to the city of Ottawa's open data.
- St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 22,914 tickets (April to December)
- Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 12,865 tickets
- Katimavik Road between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive – 11,079 tickets
- Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Drive – 10,709 tickets
- Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street – 9,496 tickets
- Greenbank Road between Harrison Street and Banner Road – 9,122 tickets (March to December)
- Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue – 8,175 tickets (March to December)
- Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street – 6,393 tickets
- Longfields Drive between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue – 5,575 tickets
- Fisher Avenue between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private – 5,354 tickets (October to December)
- Bearbrook Road between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road – 5,113 tickets (February to December)
- Abbott Street East between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road – 5,053 tickets (April to December)
- Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road – 5,003 tickets
- Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue – 4,380 tickets
- Kanata Avenue between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive – 3,849 tickets (October to December)
- Tenth Line Road between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue – 2,115 tickets (July to December)
- Abbeyhill Drive between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street – 744 tickets (November-December)
The city of Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets in 2021, when eight were activated across the city. The city said 13 per cent of speeding incidents captured through automated speed enforcement in 2021 were not registered because the tickets were not mailed out within the 23-day window.
