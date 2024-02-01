This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million

OTTAWA
    The capital's most expensive house for sale is the landmark home fronting Dow's Lake at 55 Old Sunset Boulevard. Ottawa, ON. Dec 19, 2020.
    A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.

    According to the real estate website Redfin, the home located at 55 Old Sunset Blvd. sold for $5 million.

    “What an absolute pleasure working with our clients and selling this stunning home,” Sezlik Real Estate, who sold the home, said on Instagram on Wednesday.

    The 4,500 sq. ft. home features 50-foot-long balconies and a third storey rooftop terrace overlooking the Rideau Canal, along with views of the Arboretum. The home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and the hidden four-car garage has heated floors.

    "While the Rideau Canal is a triumph where heritage, leisure, and iconic status are concerned, nearby communities like the Glebe and Little Italy get accolades as being the best neighbourhoods for a village vibe, chic restaurants and shopping. Bauhaus architectural design embraces epic sunsets over Dow’s Lake," said the website.

    According to Redfin, the home was listed for sale on Feb. 28, 2023, for $6.75 million. The home was re-listed for $5.95 million last August.

    During its 2018 construction, community members were unsure if it would fit in. At the time, some neighbours cited concerns that it was too big and it would obstruct their view of the park. 

    The home on Old Sunset Boulevard is the most expensive home sold in Ottawa so far in 2024.

