OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver dies in western Quebec after having medical emergency

    An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied) An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied)
    Share

    Police in western Quebec say a 75-year-old man has died after having a medical emergency while driving Thursday afternoon.

    MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said the driver was on Route 309, north of Buckingham, when he began to feel unwell at around 3:45 p.m., causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

    His passenger attempted to gain control, but was unsuccessful and crashed.

    The 75-year-old was unconscious when emergency responders arrived. He was taken to hospital in Buckingham, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police are still attempting to contact the man's family and said no other details would be shared.

    A stretch of Route 309 was closed for part of the afternoon Thursday. Police say it has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials

    Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News