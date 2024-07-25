Driver dies in western Quebec after having medical emergency

Police in western Quebec say a 75-year-old man has died after having a medical emergency while driving Thursday afternoon.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said the driver was on Route 309, north of Buckingham, when he began to feel unwell at around 3:45 p.m., causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

His passenger attempted to gain control, but was unsuccessful and crashed.

The 75-year-old was unconscious when emergency responders arrived. He was taken to hospital in Buckingham, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still attempting to contact the man's family and said no other details would be shared.

A stretch of Route 309 was closed for part of the afternoon Thursday. Police say it has since reopened.