GATINEAU, QC -- Gatineau police say three people have now been arrested in connection with a homicide in the city.

Matthew Francis O'Heron, 35, was found outside the Ultramar gas station on boulevard La Verendrye Ouest at around 6:35 a.m. Nov. 14. The Peterborough, ON native died in hospital that. He had been stabbed.

In a press release Tuesday morning, police said Nicholas Brazeau-D'Avignon, 31, was arrested Monday evening after being the subject of an arrest warrant.

Brazeau-D'Avignon was arrested without incident, police said, and will face a charge of second-degree murder.

One suspect, Danny Hamel-Racine, was arrested Nov. 17 and is also facing a charge of second-degree murder.

In a second press release late Tuesday morning, Gatineau police said a third suspect was arrested.

Arianne Lépine-Riley, 24, was arrested Monday in Gatineau at around 10 p.m. and will face a charge of accessory to murder.

Police said Lépine-Riley is known to investigators for "several types of crimes."

The three suspects in this case all know each other, police said, but officials are not releasing their relationship with the victim so as not to interfere with the legal process.

Gatineau police said the investigation is ongoing.

There have been three homicides in Gatineau so far this year.