GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Police (SPVG) are now treating the death of a man whose body was found outside a gas station as a homicide.

It's the second homicide in the City of Gatineau in 2020.

Police say a passerby found the body near the Ultramar at 1385 La Vérendrye Blvd. West, near the intersection of Highway 50, at around 6:35 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews were dispatched, where an attempt to revive the man was made, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police set up a "large perimeter" around the gas station while forensic experts examined the area for the clues on Saturday.

The name of the victim has not been released, and police say no other details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the SPVG via the info line at 819-243-INFO (4636).