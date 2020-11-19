OTTAWA -- A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a homicide in Gatineau last weekend.

Police say Danny Hamel-Racine, of Gatineau, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with second-degree murder.

A passerby found the victim's body outside the Ultramar gas station at 1385 La Vérendrye Blvd. West, near the intersection of Highway 50, Saturday evening.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Matthew Francis O’Heron. The Peterborough, Ont. native was pronounced dead in hospital that night. Police say an autopsy showed he died from a stab wound.

Hamel-Racine was arrested Tuesday evening in Gatineau. He is known to police and more charges are possible, Gatineau police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gatineau police.