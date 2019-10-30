

ctvnewsottawa.ca staff





The Transportation Safety board is pointing to unsecured external cargo and unrestrained passengers as factors that contributed to a fatal helicopter crash near Tweed in 2017, that killed four people.

The board released its findings Wednesday, into the Hydro One helicopter crash that killed three maintenance workers and a pilot in December of 2017.

The TSB reports that a tool bag attached to the outside of the helicopter came loose, striking and badly damaging the tail rotor on descent, causing the aircraft to spin out of control and crash.

“The tail rotor and the vertical fin detached from the tail boom. No longer controllable, and still 75 feet above ground, the helicopter began to spin”, said TSB investigator Ewan Tasker.

“The three passengers subsequently became separated from the aircraft.” There were no survivors.

James Baragar, Jeff Howes, Darcy Jansen, and Kyle Shorrock were all killed in the crash.

The TSB found the Hydro One technicians were not wearing seatbelts in the helicopter. After the crash, the TSB called on Transport Canada to clarify the definition of a seatbelt inside helicopters. It was common practice to use lap belts inside helicopters, but not the full shoulder harness as well.

“While the use of both the shoulder harness and the lap strap may not have prevented the fatalities in this particular case, the proper use of safety belts is known to significantly reduce the chance of serious injury or death in the event of any survivable accident”, said Kathy Fox, Chair of the TSB.

The report also found it was common practice to attach tool bags externally on flights to and from worksites. But there was no formal safety procedure or controls from the company to allow this.

Since the crash, Hydro One has beefed up training and stopped using the external device that the tool bag was attached to.

In a statement Hydro One’s president thanked the TSB for the thorough investigation, saying the company has made immediate safety improvements.

“When something this unimaginable happens, you immediately seek answers”, Mark Poweska wrote in a statement.

“We have adopted the recommendations and have introduced additional safety measures…to ensure the use of seatbelts and proper cargo storage.”