These Ottawa schools have the highest absence rates
Thirty-six Ottawa schools had at least 20 per cent of students and staff absent on Tuesday, as Ottawa Public Health warns COVID-19 levels are "very high" in the capital.
School boards no longer publish information on COVID-19 cases in schools, but the Ontario government shares data on absences online. The data only shows the percentage of staff and students who are absent from school, and doesn't give a reason for the absence.
On Tuesday, thirty-six schools and programs in Ottawa's four school boards reported at least 20 per cent of staff and students were absent. The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reported 19 schools had 20 per cent of the population absent.
Last week, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board said 11 in-person classes were temporarily closed on Friday due to staff shortages.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says absenteeism rates have been rising in schools.
"We are seeing that trend with the absenteeism increasing this week compared to last week, that would follow what we're seeing in the wastewater," Etches told Newstalk 580 CFRA.
"If there's higher levels in the community, it can be introduced into schools."
Etches is urging staff, parents and students to screen daily for symptoms before going to school and staying home when you're sick.
Masks are no longer mandatory in schools and cohorting has ended. Ottawa Public Health is recommending people wear masks when indoors.
There are currently no school closures in Ottawa due to COVID-19.
The Ontario government updates the summary of student and staff absences daily, with the previous day's statistics. You can view the statistics here.
Ottawa Carleton District School Board (As of April 5)
- Ottawa Adult High School – 39.5 per cent
- Agincourt Road Public School – 20.3 per cent
- Arch Street Public School – 20 per cent
- Blossom Park Public School – 20.7 per cent
- Castor Valley Elementary School - 21.5 per cent
- Churchill Alternative School – 20 per cent
- Clifford Bowey Public School - 26.8 per cent
- Convent Glen Elementary School 20 per cent
- Elizabeth Wyn Wood Secondary Alternative – 27.2 per cent
- General Vanier Public School – 23.8 per cent
- Lady Evelyn Alternative School – 23.8 per cent
- Le Phare Elementary School – 20.5 per cent
- Merivale Intermediate School – 20.2 per cent
- Riverview Alternative School – 21 per cent
- Robert E. Wilson Public School – 24.5 per cent
- South March Public School – 22 per cent
- Stonecrest Elementary School – 24.2 per cent
- Westwind Public School – 20.6 per cent
- Woodroffe High School – 21.6 per cent
Ottawa Catholic School Board (As of April 5)
- Assumption Catholic Elementary School – 21.2 per cent
- Holy Spirit Elementary School - 22.6 per cent
- Immaculata High School – 20.2 per cent
- St. Brigid Elementary School 20.4 per cent
- St. Brother Andrew Elementary School – 20.1 per cent
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary School – 20.7 per cent
- St. Jerome Elementary School 20.7 per cent
- St. Patrick Elementary School – 22.4 per cent
- St. Philip Elementary School – 20.9 per cent
- St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School – 22.4 per cent
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario(As of April 5)
- Programme jeunes parents – 75 per cent
- Centre Ado du Millenium -40 per cent
- Centre éducatif services à la jeunesse– 33.3 per cent
- ÉSP L'Alternative - 22 per cent
- Répit-Transit - 25 per cent
- ÉEP Julie-Payette – 20.4 per cent
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l'Ontario (As of April 5)
- É Élém C Elisabeth-Bruyère – 20.9 per cent
