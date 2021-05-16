OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents in their 30s are next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week, as the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues.

Meantime, the city of Ottawa is stopping the pop-up clinic pilot project that saw clinics held in high-priority neighbourhoods across the city.

The Ontario government says COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands the week of May 17 to include:

Residents 30 and older

The specific day that Ottawa residents 30 and older can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has not been announced. You can book an appointment through the province's online booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900.

Each week in May, the province is expanding the vaccine booking eligibility as more doses are scheduled to arrive in Ontario.

The week of May 24, residents 18 and older will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine. Ontarians 12 to 17 will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment the week of May 31.

Currently, the following age groups are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Ottawa:

Adults 40 years of age and older

Adults 18 years of age and older living in "hot spot" postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V

Adults 18 years of age and older living in high priority neighbourhoods

Adults 18 years of age and older at participating pharmacies

People with highest, high-risk or at-risk health conditions

Group 1 and 2 of essential workers who cannot work from home

DROP-IN CLINICS

The city of Ottawa is wrapping up drop-in clinics in high priority neighbourhoods.

A memo to council shared by Coun. Mathieu Fleury on social media said a pop-up clinic planned the weekend of May 15-16 for the communities of Bayshore-Belltown and Whitehaven-Queensway Terrance North will be the final drop-in, pop-up clinic under the pilot project. City staff say they will use the feedback received from the drop-in sites to inform ongoing efforts as part of the neighbourhood vaccination approach.

The latest update from @ottawacity about vaccination��



No pop-up clinics in Sandy Hill, Lowertown or Vanier next week



We are awaiting details about the future approach for high risk neighbourhoods



— Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) May 14, 2021

OTTAWA COMMUNITY CLINICS

The city of Ottawa says appointments are available at the following community clinics until June 14 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,

The Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orleans;

Ottawa City Hall;

The Nepean Sportsplex (Halls A and B);

The Eva James Memorial Centre in Kanata;

The Queensway Carleton Hospital clinic; and,

A temporary "mega pop-up" clinic is also operating at the Infinity Convention Centre at 2901 Gibford Drive on Sunday, May 15 and May 17 to 23.

COVID-19 VACCINES ADMINISTERED

The city of Ottawa was set to surpass the 50 per cent mark for residents vaccinated with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

"The other great news is that vaccine coverage is increasing. Within a couple of days, we will probably have 50 per cent of people over 18 in Ottawa that have protection of one dose of vaccine," said medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches on Friday. "This is significant."

As of Friday, 49 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 415,758 people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.