Brockville Police say a 32 year-old man is dead following what they’re describing as an “altercation” late Sunday at 9:55 p.m.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene on Cedar Street, they found the victim, Matthhew McKinnon with serious stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save McKinnon but he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused male, 34-year-old Ryan Russell Ballantyne has been charged with second degree murder as well as weapons charges and remains in custody.

A homicide investigation continues. Brockville Police say this is their first homicide investigation of the year.

Anyone who was in the area of Cedar Street between Abbott and Church Streets between the hours of 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127. .