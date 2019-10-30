For the first time in days, Mayor Jim Watson is responding to the public’s ongoing LRT and bus service complaints.

"Were not satisfied," said Watson.

"We need to get these problems resolved."

On Tuesday, councillor Carol Anne Meehan called out Watson during an appearance on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s ‘Ottawa Now.’

"Where is Mayor Watson on this? Where is the mayor? He's the first one there when there's good news to share but Jim has been absent on this issue and he's put Councillor Hubley out in front," said Meehan on Tuesday.

"My job is to get action on the problems we have," said Watson

"Councillor Meehan has never talked to me about bus service so I can't comment on her allegations, but I've been front and centre, because I've been meeting to get the problem solved

At a public event on Wednesday morning, Watson said he is not hiding.

"Maybe I haven't held a daily press conference but I think it's more important to get the issue resolved and meeting with our staff who is under pressure to perform," said Watson.

"I'm not a wallflower, I don't fall into the background, I'm very much hands-on."

He also said additional money will be announced at next week’s transit commission meeting to solve bus service issues.

"We'll be announcing extra funds in the budget next week for enhanced bus service to solve a lot of the problems."

"You're adding more money to the problem, when is it going to end?" asked John Redins, a board member of Ottawa Transit Riders.

"Get things cleaned up, have some transparency and accountability, get it done."

Watson also said experts have been brought in from across North America and from Europe to assist with a solution.

The 2020 draft budget will be tabled Nov.6. That's also the day OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said an update will be provided including on key causes of issues and actions to be taken.

