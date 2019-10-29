

ottawa.ctvnews.ca staff





The chair of the city’s Transit Commission says patience is running extremely thin with Ottawa’s new LRT and the transit system as a whole, and he promises action is coming soon, including more buses to get people from the suburbs to the Confederation Line.

Councillor Allan Hubley, under fire for a letter suggesting other councillors and transit committee members were “doing damage” and further “undermining” public confidence in an already shaky system, says he understands all the frustration.

That memo came in response to other city councillors who are demanding an “emergency” meeting of Transit Commission, before next week’s scheduled meeting.

Hubley insists he's not trying to gag anyone, and is as frustrated as everyone else.

“We’ve had a lot of issues, and commissioners are frustrated and angry. And we’re all frustrated and angry as well” said Hubley..

Hubley says transit experts from Toronto have been brought in to try and help solve the many problems with LRT.

“My patience and I can tell you the Mayor’s patience is running very thin”, said Hubley.

He also says after the budget they will be “adding “ buses to the system.

That can’t come soon enough for riders like Larry Leadman.

"This was obviously not ready", he said. "This isn't a couple of hiccups this is going on every day. I get alerts on my phone from OC about problems, and I’m almost thinking of having them stop because I’m wearing out the batteries on my phone. Like it’s going off all the time.”