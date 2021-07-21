OTTAWA -- After worldwide success, a unique immersive theatre experience that blends technology and drama, will mark the return of in-person plays at Lansdowne Park.

'C-O-N-T-A-C-T The Show' is a 45-minute outdoor play that performers act out while walking around different part of Lansdowne. It’s an outdoor sensory adventure that takes you inside the actors’ inner thoughts.

A young woman named Sarah, sits alone on a bench, lost in her own thoughts and dealing with her emotions, brought on by the pandemic. She encounters a mystical being, who can communicate telepathically in her own mind.

The actors never speak aloud. To capture their words, and Sarah’s thoughts, audience members connect through a free app for either Apple or Android devices.

“C-O-N-T-A-C-T is a totally unique theatrical immersive experience that premiere in Paris of June of last year,” says Charles Roy, show director for Canada, adding that the play has seen much success in other European countries since.

“Once the show starts an actor appears out of nowhere and all of a sudden they get launched in to this experience.”

Andrew Peck, executive director of the Glebe Business Improvement Association, worked to bring the performance to Ottawa. He says the city is ready for a rebound, adding C-O-N-T-A-C-T is very moving and exciting to watch.

“This is an area that is known for entertainment and experiences,” says Peck. “It gets people back out and doing things, and they filter out and support our local restaurants and our retail shops and our local economy and our markets.”

C-O-N-T-A-C-T The Show begins on Thursday and will run six days a week. Audio is available in five languages with shows running at multiple times, six days a week for the rest of the summer. Tickets are $49 and to be part of the experience you must bring your own headphones, a smartphone and mask.