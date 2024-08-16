The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade

The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital, are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following its organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, Capital Pride released a statement expressing solidarity with Palestinians and criticizing the actions of the Israeli government amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The statement condemned the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, but also pledged to "recognize the ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in opening remarks at 2024 Capital Pride Festival signature events, and integrate the Palestinian BDS National Committee's boycott list in its review of current and future sponsorship agreements.

The statement drew significant backlash from Jewish residents and advocacy groups such as B'nai Brith Canada and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, the latter of which announced this week it was withdrawing from the Capital Pride Parade.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Thursday he, too, would not be participating in Capital Pride events this year, including the parade.

In a memo sent to staff at CHEO obtained by CTV News Ottawa, CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says the children's hospital is a welcoming place for all, no matter who they love or what they believe, and that Capital Pride's statement conflicts with those values.

"Instead of focusing on what brings us together in support of 2SLGBTQ+ people, or even what might bring us together in calling for peace in the Middle East, the Committee chose to repurpose the Pride Parade to protest Israel. As a result, we are hearing from members of both the CHEO and broader communities that they no longer feel safe or welcome to attend," Munter wrote.

"Having CHEO participate in this year’s Pride Parade under these circumstances would send a message of exclusion, which is the opposite of what we believe. Sadly therefore, there won't be an official CHEO contingent in this year’s Pride Parade. This should not be construed as taking a stance on an international issue. This is about supporting inclusivity and safety for our colleagues, families and volunteers."

Munter said CHEO will still be holding its own Pride events.

He added that he's saddened by this turn of events.

"I have participated in every Ottawa Pride parade for over 30 years and have been its grand marshal three times. My family and I will miss attending. Hopefully, next year, the event will once again unite our community and celebrate our common humanity," he wrote.

In the 1990s, when he served as a regional councillor, Munter became Ottawa's first openly gay politician. He has been an active participant in Pride events and LGBTQ2S+ advocacy in the capital for decades, including as co-chair of a group that supported Canada's Civil Marriage Act, legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide in 2005.

Cameron Love, the president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital issued a similar statement to staff on Friday.

"After detailed and thoughtful discussions with our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Council and Pride Community@TOH, we have made the very difficult decision to withdraw from this year's Capital Pride Parade. This decision did not come lightly, and we are heartbroken that we will not be there to celebrate," Love wrote in the email obtained by CTV News Ottawa. "Inclusivity and supporting all communities we serve is very important to us as a hospital, as is the safety of any TOH staff/physician, and patient. We feel it would not be responsible for us to send staff, physicians, their family and friends, as well as patients to this event."

Love wrote that the hospital would continue to discuss other ways to support and celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community throughout the year.

The annual Capital Pride Festival begins Saturday and runs through next week. The Pride Parade will be held Aug. 25.