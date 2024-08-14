Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.

Capital Pride will run from Aug. 17 to 25, with the popular Pride parade set for the final day of the festival.

Organizers of Capital Pride issued a statement last week pledging to stand in solidary with Palestinians. The statement made four commitments for Pride festivities, including "recognizing the ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in opening remarks at all signature events, pushing for a ceasefire, hosting a "queer Arab showcase" and integrating the Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanction National Committee's boycott list in its review of current and future sponsorships.

Jewish groups, including the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and B'nai Brith Canada, condemned the Capital Pride statement, and called on Capital Pride to issue an apology.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said it met with the Capital Pride co-chairs this week to "address our serious concerns about their recent antisemitic statement."

"While our initial meeting was positive, Capital Pride’s board has decided they are unwilling to reconsider or act on their position and make this year’s Pride events safe and inclusive for all," the statement said.

"Given Capital Pride's refusal to adjust its stance, and the significant harm this position poses to the safety of the Jewish community, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and our community partners have made the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from this year's Pride parade.

"This choice was not made lightly, but we cannot in good conscience support an event that marginalizes Jewish 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and the broader Jewish community. This choice also does not align with Capital Pride’s advertised mission: respecting the full diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its partner organizations are calling on Capital Pride to "reflect on the principles of unity and solidarity that Pride is meant to represent."

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a trustee with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, is calling on Ottawa's largest school board not to participate in the Pride parade.

"As an Israeli feminist who stands as an ally for 2SLGBTQ rights, I’m excluded," Kaplan-Myrth said on X.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he spoke with leaders from Ottawa's Jewish community and the Capital Pride executive director to discuss last week's statement by Capital Pride and encouraged them to "try to work together in a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity before this year's events take place."

"Ottawa is a welcoming, caring, and inclusive city, all qualities that Pride aims to embody," Sutcliffe said. "We all want to see Capital Pride be a safe space which allows everyone to be their authentic selves and a be celebration of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights."

Some groups applauded Capital Pride's statement, with the groups Queers4Palestine Ottawa and Queers Against Pinkwashing calling on organizers to go further with their actions including disallowing any involvement of any police or military personnel with the Capital Pride festival and parade and declaring the Capital Pride festival an 'apartheid free zone.'

"Implementing our additional recommendations will help Capital Pride to follow through on the sentiment expressed with its statement of August 6," the statement said. "Simply implementing the original list will result in what is little more than a box-checking exercise for the organization."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond