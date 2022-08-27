The mystery of a missing photo, incorrect speeding tickets and the St. Brigid’s saga: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week

An iconic photo goes missing from the Chateau Laurier, city speed cameras are issuing tickets incorrectly, and the situation at St. Brigid’s Cathedral keeps getting stranger.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Early this week, it was revealed that an iconic photograph of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was stolen from the Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa and replaced with a replica.

Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh shot the iconic image dubbed ‘The Roaring Lion’ in 1941, when Churchill addressed the Canadian Parliament amid the Second World War.

Hotel staff noticed, and Karsh’s estate confirmed, that the version that had been hanging at the hotel for months was a fake, including a forgery of Karsh’s signature.

It’s believed someone stole the photograph sometime in a two-week period starting last Christmas and it could have already been sold. A former art crime investigator with the FBI says the theft was likely an “inside job.”

Winston Churchill, 1941, by Yousuf Karsh. (NOTE: The above image may only be used for articles related to this incident. No other rights are granted.)

Members of The United People of Canada remain at St. Brigid’s Church despite an eviction notice posted last week that required them to leave by Thursday.

The group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of the former Ottawa church, new court documents show.

The owner of the property, Patrick McDonald, is seeking a court order to enforce the eviction. Members of the group sprayed photojournalists with water guns outside the chruch on Thursday, called the eviction notice unlawful and vowed to stay.

A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, in Ontario Superior Court on McDonald's application for a writ of possession.

Director of The United People of Canada (TUPOC) church William Komer speaks to reporters outside the former St. Brigid's church property in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. TUPOC is in the process of being evicted from the property due to being behind in rent payments according to the Cease Bailiff Services who has been tasked with removing them from the property. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Several men were shot in the ByWard Market this week and police are looking for leads.

Three men were found with gunshot wounds on York Street just after 2 a.m. Friday and there is word that at least two other men could have been shot in the same incident.

Police say one of the men attended a hospital outside of Ottawa for treatment.

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots ring out are crowds moved through the market after bars closed, and saw people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

None of the victims’ injuries is considered life-threatening.

There have been 41 shootings in the city so far this year.

Ottawa police are investigating an early morning shooting in the ByWard Market. Three people were treated for gunshot wounds following the shooting Friday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.

About 1,500 speeding tickets were incorrectly issued at two speed camera locations between July 1 and Aug. 15, a city memo said Wednesday.

"As a result of the administrative error, speeding tickets continued to be issued based on a 40 km/h speed limit in July and August as though school was still in session,” the memo said.

The city says the error has been resolved and the incorrectly issued tickets have been cancelled. Drivers who received tickets in error will be notified by the end of September. Those who have paid will be reimbursed by the end of October.

A line of bright flying lights caught the attention of Ottawa stargazers this week.

"Strange object in the sky over Findlay Creek," Troy Crosby said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

Video and pictures show an illuminated line moving across the night sky shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 19.

"It wasn't a meteor as it was consistent," Crosby said. "It disappeared shortly after."

Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink satellite train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.