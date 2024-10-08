7 more federal properties available for housing in Ottawa, including 3 near busy transit station

Seven more federal properties will soon be available to build housing on in Ottawa, including three properties near the O-Train Hurdman station.

The federal government announced 14 new properties will be added to the Canada Public Land Bank on Tuesday, the list of federal properties that could be turned into new homes, including seven in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que. The Canada Public Land Bank was launched in August, featuring an initial 56 federal properties identified to support housing, including 22 in Ottawa.

"We have made it clear at that time that this was only a first step," Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, told reporters.

"Today, we are honouring our promise by adding 14 new land and buildings to build stronger communities and more affordable homes for Quebecers and other Canadians. This should lead to construction of approximately 7,600 homes."

Three federal properties available in Ottawa are located near Hurdman Station, the busy connection point for Ottawa's east-west light-rail transit line. The properties include Hurdman North, a 44.9 acre parcel of land west of Riverside Drive and south of Highway 417; 2.5 acres of land at 315 Terminal Avenue; and 2.2 acres of land at 1460 Riverside Drive.

"Three properties here in Ottawa close to Hurdman Station," Duclos said. "Those three properties in particular will allow the construction of more housing units easily accessible by public transit."

The other properties available in Ottawa announced on Tuesday include 1250 Ledbury Avenue; land called the "Ottawa Southern Corridor," south of West Hunt Club Road between Woodroffe Avenue and Merivale Road; Baseline Road at Cedarview Road; and 1730 Robertson Road.

Two new properties in Gatineau are also being added to the Canada Public Land Bank: 210 Rue Laurier Avenue and 1055 Aylmer

Here is the initial list of 22 public lands available in Ottawa:

Five properties at Tunney's Pasture at 10 Columbine Dr.; 100 Chardon Dr.; 50 Columbine Dr.; 70 Columbine Dr; and a building at Frederick Banting, Colombine, and Tunney’s Pasture driveways

The Jackson Building at 122 Bank St.

L'Esplanade Laurier at 171-181 Bank St.

552 Booth St. in The Glebe Annex

Edward Drake Building (former CBC building) at 1500 Bronson Ave.

2670 Riverside Dr. in Hogs Back

Sir Charles Tupper Building 2720 Riverside Dr.

875 Heron Rd. in Alta Vista

Federal Study Centre at 1495 Heron Road

National Defence Medical Centre at 1745 Alta Vista Drive

Five sites at 470 Tremblay Rd. near St. Laurent Shopping Centre

599 Tremblay Rd. near St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Former CFB Rockcliffe site at 370 Codd's Rd. and 800 Winisik St.

Former CFB Rockcliffe site at Tawadina Road and Wanaki Road

The federal budget in April included a direction to Public Services and Procurement Canada to reduce its office portfolio by 50 per cent, as it looks to cut costs under the hybrid work model.

The federal government says the list of buildings and land available on the Canada Public Land Bank will continue to grow in the "coming months."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington