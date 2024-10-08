Police announce largest seizure of fentanyl in Kingston's history

A recent drug trafficking investigation in Kingston, Ont. has led to the "largest seizure of fentanyl" in the city's history, local police say.

Kingston police say three people were arrested following a month-long investigation into suspects operating out of two apartment units located in the Queen Mary Road and Bath Road area.

Search warrants were conducted and led to the seizure of drug related paraphernalia, large quantities of Canadian cash and over 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl.

The fentanyl came with a street value of $198,000, police say.

A 62-year-old man, a 50-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from Kingston were all charged on three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

All three were held for a bail hearing.

"This seizure along with other recent fentanyl investigations represents a significant disruption to local drug trafficking networks and is expected to have a lasting impact on the community's safety," police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say they encourage the public to report suspicious activities through their crime reporting portal.