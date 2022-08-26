Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Ottawa police are looking to speak to witnesses after a shooting in the ByWard Market shortly after closing time at bars and restaurants left three people in hospital with gunshot wounds.
Now, investigators are trying to determine if two other men may have been injured in the shooting.
Police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting on York Street, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Three men were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa crews transported the men to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
Shortly after the shooting, police say investigators received information that two other men may have also been injured in the incident. Police say one of the men attended a hospital outside of Ottawa for treatment.
All five men are listed in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine if the injuries are connected to the shooting.
Witnesses say they heard several gunshots ring out are crowds moved through the market after bars closed, and saw people on the ground with gunshot wounds.
A patron at a pub on York Street told CTV News Ottawa that customers were rushed upstairs at the establishment when the shooting occurred. A short time later, they were allowed to pay their tabs and leave the pub through the back.
Yellow police tape blocked off a large section of the block while police began the investigation into the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.
