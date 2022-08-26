The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
Members of The United People of Canada remain at St. Brigid’s Church despite an eviction notice posted last week that required them to leave by Thursday.
The owner of the property, Patrick McDonald, is seeking a court order to enforce the eviction. Members of the group sprayed photojournalists with water guns outside the chruch on Thursday, called the eviction notice unlawful and vowed to stay.
An affidavit by McDonald filed this week says the group has failed to provide the $100,000 in deposits, owes $10,000 in rent, broke heritage rules and failed to provide proof of insurance.
All are grounds to terminate both the agreement of purchase and the lease agreement, he says.
A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, in Ontario Superior Court on McDonald's application for a writ of possession.
McDonald’s affidavit says he agreed to sell four Lowertown properties, including the former church, to The United People of Canada on June 8 for $5.95 million.
The group was required to pay a deposit of $5,000 upon acceptance of the offer, then $10,000 after 14 days, $30,000 after 30 days and $60,000 after 45 days.
The group paid the $5,000 up front. In late June, they asked for an extension on the second and third payments until Aug. 10, to which the landlord agreed.
But the group failed to pay those and the fourth deposit by then, the document says. The next day, the landlord decided to terminate The group was informed that day, the affidavit says.
The group has also breached the lease agreement by failing to pay $10,000 in rent when it was due, failing to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance, and failing to comply with heritage rules at one of the properties, the affidavit says.
The group painting the doors of the former church bright red, along with apparent construction and remodelling happening inside the building, violate heritage rules, the affidavit says.
“The United People of Canada did not inform me beforehand that they planned to paint the entrance doors red and I do not believe it obtained the written permission of the Ontario Heritage Foundation either before or after it did so," McDonald says in the document.
William Komer, a director of The United People of Canada, did not respond to a request for comment.
Group blocked parking lot used by other tenants: landlord
The landlord also said people who identified themselves as being with The United People of Canada blocked other tenants from accessing parking on the property.
Two lawyers and a law student who work at 302 St. Patrick St. said their access was blocked by a vehicle parked in the entranceway on Friday, Aug. 19.
The people blocking it told the two lawyers that access was being denied because of a dispute with the landlord.
All three provided sworn affidavits recounting their experiences, saying they and their clients have been forced to used pay parking elsewhere, rather than the free lot provided by the landlord.
Police maintain 'enhanced presence'
Ottawa police said Thursday they would maintain an "enhanced presence" at the site until the civil dispute is resolved.
If the court orders an eviction, it's directed to Ottawa's sheriff for enforcement. But
"Should the Sheriff believe that the execution of the order could create a breach of the peace, they may require that police accompany them and assist in the execution of the order, pursuant to the Courts of Justice Act," police said.
"Once we receive the court order, we will liaise with the Sheriff’s office to determine if assistance from the OPS is required."
