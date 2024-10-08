Northern lights put on a show over Ottawa-Gatineau

Ottawa stargazers were treated to another spectacular light show, as the northern lights lit up the sky over the national capital region.

The aurora borealis was visible in Canada and the northern United States Monday night and Tuesday. Photos sent to CTV Ottawa and posted on social media showed the northern lights visible over Ottawa around 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Northern lights from downtown Ottawa on Oct. 7, 2024. (Kent MacPherson/CTV Viewer)

Northern lights from Petrie Island on Oct. 7, 2024. They were so cool! My first time seeing any. (Caroline Kennedy/CTV Viewer)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the northern lights is caused by coronal mass injection from the sun that slam into the Earth's upper atmosphere. The Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles to the poles, creating the cinematic phenomenon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern lights forecast calls for it to be visible further north from eastern Ontario tonight and Wednesday.

The Northern lights were stunning in Petawawa on Oct. 7, 2024. (Jen Denault/CTV Viewer)

Northern lights over Munster on Oct. 7, 2024. (Collin Healey/CTV Viewer)

The northern lights delighted stargazers one day after a unique form of clouds, known as asperitas clouds, were spotted over Ottawa.

Northern lights over Ottawa area on Oct. 7, 2024. (Allison Harkness/CTV Viewer)