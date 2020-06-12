OTTAWA -- The Diefenbunker will reopen its doors this summer.

Canada’s Cold War museum in Carp has announced it will reopen on Wednesday, July 8 in accordance with Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guided tours will begin on July 22.

On its website, the Diefenbunker Museum says, “we strongly encourage” all visitors to wear a mask while in the museum. All museum staff will be required to wear masks in public spaces.

Other measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic include:

A free and informative new audio guide that gives the history of the Diefenbunker. Bring your own earbuds

Floor markers will lead you in one direction through the museum

Only washrooms on the top level of the museum will be open

Accepting only online and card payments

High-touch areas and exhibits will be closed temporarily

The Diefenbunker will limit the number of visitors to the building to encourage social distancing.

The museum will be open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Diefenbunker says Group Tours, Guided Tours, Birthday parties and Event Rentals, with a maximum of nine people, will begin on July 22. The Escape the Diefenbunker will begin on July 24.

The Diefenbunker and other museums in Ottawa and Gatineau closed back in March as the COVID-19 restrictions began.

The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum may not reopen until the fall. The Canadian Museum of Nature is not expected to reopen until September.