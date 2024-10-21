Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S.

Ontario Provincial Police charged a Vermont man who is alleged to have illegally crossed the border into Canada and thought he was still in the United States.

Renfrew OPP say they responded to reports of a truck being stuck at a drive-thru in Cobden, Ont. at approximately 5 a.m. last Thursday.

The vehicle had flat tires and a Vermont licence plate, police say.

After attending the scene and locating the driver, police say the driver didn’t know where he was and told officers he thought he was still in the United States.

Police learned the driver had allegedly failed to stop at the border and there were "grounds for his arrest." The man was also found to be impaired, police said.

No details were provided on how the man crossed the border into Canada.

A 52-year-old man from Milton, Vt. was charged with operation while impaired with alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

The man was held for a bail hearing.