Arson charges laid in connection with 10 fires in Ottawa’s downtown

The Ottawa Police Service laid arson charges against a 41-year-old woman allegedly responsible for setting nearly a dozen fires in the city's downtown core.

The 10 fires all occurred in the Sandy Hill, Lowertown and ByWard Market neighbourhoods within the last month, police say.

Cassandra Mary Jodoin, of Ottawa, was charged with:

• Three counts of arson disregard for human life.

• 10 counts of arson damage to property.

• 10 counts of possess incendiary materials.

• Two counts of possess property obtained by crime under $5000.

Police provided a map showing the locations of where the alleged crimes took place.

Jodoin appeared in court on Oct. 17 and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The police's arson unit says it expects to lay further charges.

Police provided the locations of where the alleged crimes took place. (Ottawa Police Service)