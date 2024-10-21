OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Arson charges laid in connection with 10 fires in Ottawa’s downtown

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service laid arson charges against a 41-year-old woman allegedly responsible for setting nearly a dozen fires in the city's downtown core.

    The 10 fires all occurred in the Sandy Hill, Lowertown and ByWard Market neighbourhoods within the last month, police say.

    Cassandra Mary Jodoin, of Ottawa, was charged with:

    • Three counts of arson disregard for human life.

    • 10 counts of arson damage to property.

    • 10 counts of possess incendiary materials.

    • Two counts of possess property obtained by crime under $5000.

    Police provided a map showing the locations of where the alleged crimes took place.

    Jodoin appeared in court on Oct. 17 and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

    The police's arson unit says it expects to lay further charges.

    Police provided the locations of where the alleged crimes took place. (Ottawa Police Service)

