What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Fall Rhapsody
Enjoy the fall colours in Gatineau and in Ottawa during the NCC’s Fall Rhapsody.
Checkout the changing sights in NCC-managed parks and natural spaces, including Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa, along the Ottawa River and in the National Capital Greenbelt.
The NCC offers a shuttle service every 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau to Gatineau Park.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.
National Women’s Show
It’s the ultimate girl’s day out.
The Ottawa National Women’s Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.
Show highlights include runway shows by Canada Fashion Network, Psychic Medium Bonnie Thompson, Creative Workshop presented by Paint Nite, Pole Dancing Performances, a health and wellness zone, performances and more.
For tickets and information, visit https://nationalwomenshow.com/ottawa-visitor/.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Celebrate Spartacat’s birthday, with the first 5,000 kids receiving a Spartacat pillowcase.
For tickets, visit ticketmaster.ca.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Vancouver FC Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
It’s the final home match of the regular season, with $5 beer and merchandise deals.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Ottawa 67’s
The Ottawa 67’s host the Barrie Colts Sunday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
The 67's will be celebrating coach Brian Kilrea's 90th birthday during the game.
For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.
Signatures Handmade Market
Over 130 artists, artisans and makers will be on display this weekend at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.
The Signatures Handmade Market runs until Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit tdplace.ca.
National Arts Centre
Here’s a look at what’s at the National Arts Centre this weekend:
- Friday: NAC Dance presents Bolero X + Silent Tides + Chamber
- Friday: Toronto Comedy All Stars
- Saturday: Double O Sound
- Saturday – Mia Kelly
- Saturday: Ben Caplan
For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
MonkeyJunk
Ottawa-based MonkeyJunk performs at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Saturday.
Known as the Canadian ambassadors of blues/rock they have won two JUNO Awards and 23 Maple Blues Awards.
Arohafest
The ArohaFest runs until Saturday in Ottawa, celebrating the arts of India.
Don’t miss dance, music, visual arts, yoga and Bollywood! There will be free events at the National Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit www.arohafest.ca.
Ottawa Parent and Child Expo
The Ottawa Parent and Child Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.
The fun and informative weekend includes play, activity and learning zones, along with 75 local parenting exhibitors.
Autumn Weekends at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is hosting fall and Halloween-inspired activities every weekend in October.
Check out Pumpkin Corner, the Halloween Games Room, Spooky Barn, family movies, the demonstration kitchen, the farm machinery display and bailing demonstration, and more.
For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/amazing-autumn-weekends.
Pumpkins After Dark
Checkout over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in this one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark is a magical pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects.
Pumpkins After Dark continues until Halloween.
For tickets, visit https://ottawa.pumpkinsafterdark.com/.
Pumpkinfest
Pumpkin season continues this weekend at Saunders Farm.
Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.
Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.
For more information, click here.
Frightfest
The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.
Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.
Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O’Toole Road.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn. Skreamers opens on Saturday night and is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
For tickets, visit skreamers.ca.
Pumpkin Fest at Proulx Farm
Proulx Farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground.
Check out the hay structures, tree house and slides, mazes and corn field mazes, a petting zoo, inflatable structures and more.
For tickets visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village
Walk through 9,000 hand-crafted pumpkins at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity along the streets and paths at Upper Canada Village during Pumpkinferno.
Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 31.
Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen
The Kingston Penitentiary turns into Pumpkinferno this fall.
Explore the magic of Pumpkinferno with a nighttime walk through 7,000 hand-crafted pumpkins within the walls of the historic landscape.
Fort Fright at Fort Henry
Fort Henry in Kingston transforms into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters this Halloween.
Fort Fright runs until Oct. 31.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you to Acres of Terror this Halloween.
The fun programming for all ages includes a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
The Log Farm
The Log Farm invites you to Fall Fun on the Farm.
Explore the family farm from the 1860s, with a kids theme play barn, animals, a corn maze, a wagon ride and a pumpkin patch.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/2252-2/.
Tunnel of Terror
Canada’s First Railway Tunnel in Brockville is transformed into the Tunnel of Terror this Halloween.
The half kilometre haunted walk features multiple scenes and scare actors.
The Tunnel of Terror is open Oct. 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Square Foot Show
The Kingston Square Foot Show is this weekend at the Tett Centre.
The artist-run event aims to promote local artists and connect them with budding and seasoned collectors.
Comedy Night in Cornwall
The Crackup Comedy Festival presents an evening of laughter at the Port Theatre in Cornwall Friday night.
See Ava Val, Simone Holder, Ryan Zeitz, Kamar Hargadon, Trevor Thompson and Evan Carter.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
A photographer snorkeled for hours to take this picture
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Tobacco giants would pay out $32.5 billion to provinces, smokers in proposed deal
Three tobacco giants are proposing to pay close to $25 billion to provinces and territories and more than $4 billion to some 100,000 Quebec smokers and their loved ones as part of a corporate restructuring process triggered by a long-running legal battle.
More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other, Marie-Claude Bibeau, doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
Former members of One Direction say they're 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death
The former members of English boy band One Direction reacted publicly to the sudden death of their bandmate, Liam Payne, for the first time on Thursday, saying in a joint statement that they're 'completely devastated.'
Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza
Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel's most wanted man.
Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Thursday against an Indian government employee in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
Atlantic
-
Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'
A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.
-
Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
-
Future of Halifax Parade of Lights up in the air
The future of the popular Parade of Lights in Halifax is uncertain due to the sale of the media company that has sponsored it for years.
Toronto
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
-
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
-
More than 100 school bus routes across Toronto cancelled Friday
More than 100 school bus routes in Toronto are cancelled on Friday due to ongoing vehicle issues.
Montreal
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
-
FIQ accepts conciliator's recommendation to renew collective agreement
Nurses and other Quebec health-care workers voted 66.3 per cent in favour of a conciliator's recommendation to renew their collective agreement after several months of negotiations with the provincial government.
-
Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Fed up police in northern Ont. arrest bored and drunk person making false 911 calls
An intoxicated person living on Highway 17 in Spragge, Ont., has been arrested for making repeated false 911 calls in a span of several hours Oct. 11.
Windsor
-
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
-
Momentary lapse in focus or undue care and attention? Closing arguments complete in Chatham trial
Closing arguments are complete in a careless driving trial in Chatham.
-
Revived Canadian wrestling promotion ready to relaunch in Windsor this weekend
The revival and relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling, under the new name, Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) Wrestling, is set to take shape this weekend at St. Clair College in Windsor.
London
-
Extensive damages caused in West Lorne residential fire
West Elgin fire crews say flames were pushing through the roof when they arrived on Graham Road just after 2:00 p.m.
-
Five people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP closed a section of road in Middlesex County on Thursday morning following a crash.
-
Central witness testifies at London bush party shooting trial
The first day of testimony at the fatal bush bash shooting trial heard from a 21-year-old woman who was at the party when things turned deadly.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Barrie
-
Orillia man, 32, charged in Highway 12 crash that claimed senior's life
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
-
How to recognize the warning signs of online scams
On Thursday, provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the warning signs of fraud involving online transactions and financial transfers.
-
Orillia teen creates free open fridge program to help combat food insecurity
At 17 years old, Myles Kozinski is making a difference by creating the Orillia community fridge program.
Winnipeg
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
-
'It's desperate times': Surge in strays and surrendered pets putting strain on animal shelters
There are 42 stray dogs in the care of the Winnipeg Animal Services – nearly double the facility’s normal capacity.
-
Winnipeg & Hallmark: A holiday movie happily ever after
Over the past several years, the Winnipeg has been the backdrop for dozens of Hallmark holiday movies and this year several more are being added to the growing list of feel-good, seasonal films that are Manitoba-shot.
Calgary
-
Cause of SAIT death remains 'undetermined' following autopsy
Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.
-
'My kids are really heartbroken': Calgary dad pleads with thieves who stole colourful car
A Calgary dad is pleading to have his modified 1999 Honda Civic returned after it was stolen by thieves in the community of Legacy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will open to patients and researchers.
Edmonton
-
Debate over how Alberta will spend $8.6B in new school construction funding
It's been one month since Alberta's premier announced $8.6 billion to build 90 new schools over the next three years. The province says the move gives parents more options, with public, private and charter schools eligible. More choice has led to several opinions about how public money should be spent.
-
Drowning death of 5-year-old at Wabamun Lake believed to be criminal: RCMP
RCMP are looking for witnesses in what they believe was the criminal death of a five-year-old girl at Wabamun Lake on Sunday.
-
Edmonton education support staff vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action
Edmonton education support staff could be heading to the picket lines.
Regina
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Sask. Party leader promises to swiftly introduce school changeroom policy if re-elected
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced Thursday that if re-elected his party's 'first order of business' would be to introduce a policy that would ban 'biological males' from changing with 'biological females' in school changerooms.
-
Yorkton Chamber hosts provincial forum
Yorkton’s Chamber of Commerce hosted an “All Candidates Forum” Wednesday evening. With over 200 people in attendance, residents said they feel more confident in who to vote for in the upcoming provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff unveils financial platform with critiques of city spending
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
Vancouver
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
Real estate agent submitted 'falsified' financial information on mortgage applications, B.C. regulator finds
The agency that regulates real estate agents in B.C. has cancelled the licences of a man and his personal real estate corporation after he admitted to using an unregistered mortgage broker and submitting "falsified income and savings information" on two mortgage applications.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
CP Railway adjusts safety measures following B.C. train crash: safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a mistake by a Canadian Pacific Railway supervisor set off a crash between a freight train and a railway work vehicle in Cache Creek, B.C.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.