What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Fall Rhapsody

Enjoy the fall colours in Gatineau and in Ottawa during the NCC’s Fall Rhapsody.

Checkout the changing sights in NCC-managed parks and natural spaces, including Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa, along the Ottawa River and in the National Capital Greenbelt.

The NCC offers a shuttle service every 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau to Gatineau Park.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.

National Women’s Show

It’s the ultimate girl’s day out.

The Ottawa National Women’s Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.

Show highlights include runway shows by Canada Fashion Network, Psychic Medium Bonnie Thompson, Creative Workshop presented by Paint Nite, Pole Dancing Performances, a health and wellness zone, performances and more.

For tickets and information, visit https://nationalwomenshow.com/ottawa-visitor/.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Celebrate Spartacat’s birthday, with the first 5,000 kids receiving a Spartacat pillowcase.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.ca.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Vancouver FC Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

It’s the final home match of the regular season, with $5 beer and merchandise deals.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s host the Barrie Colts Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

The 67's will be celebrating coach Brian Kilrea's 90th birthday during the game.

For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

Signatures Handmade Market

Over 130 artists, artisans and makers will be on display this weekend at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.

The Signatures Handmade Market runs until Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit tdplace.ca.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: NAC Dance presents Bolero X + Silent Tides + Chamber

Friday: Toronto Comedy All Stars

Saturday: Double O Sound

Saturday – Mia Kelly

Saturday: Ben Caplan

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

MonkeyJunk

Ottawa-based MonkeyJunk performs at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Saturday.

Known as the Canadian ambassadors of blues/rock they have won two JUNO Awards and 23 Maple Blues Awards.

Arohafest

The ArohaFest runs until Saturday in Ottawa, celebrating the arts of India.

Don’t miss dance, music, visual arts, yoga and Bollywood! There will be free events at the National Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.arohafest.ca.

Ottawa Parent and Child Expo

The Ottawa Parent and Child Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

The fun and informative weekend includes play, activity and learning zones, along with 75 local parenting exhibitors.

Autumn Weekends at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is hosting fall and Halloween-inspired activities every weekend in October.

Check out Pumpkin Corner, the Halloween Games Room, Spooky Barn, family movies, the demonstration kitchen, the farm machinery display and bailing demonstration, and more.

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/amazing-autumn-weekends.

Pumpkins After Dark

Checkout over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in this one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.

Pumpkins After Dark is a magical pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects.

Pumpkins After Dark continues until Halloween.

For tickets, visit https://ottawa.pumpkinsafterdark.com/.

Pumpkinfest

Pumpkin season continues this weekend at Saunders Farm.

Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.

Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.

For more information, click here.

Frightfest

The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.

Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.

Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.

Skreamers

Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O’Toole Road.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn. Skreamers opens on Saturday night and is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

For tickets, visit skreamers.ca.

Pumpkin Fest at Proulx Farm

Proulx Farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground.

Check out the hay structures, tree house and slides, mazes and corn field mazes, a petting zoo, inflatable structures and more.

For tickets visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village

Walk through 9,000 hand-crafted pumpkins at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity along the streets and paths at Upper Canada Village during Pumpkinferno.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 31.

Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen

The Kingston Penitentiary turns into Pumpkinferno this fall.

Explore the magic of Pumpkinferno with a nighttime walk through 7,000 hand-crafted pumpkins within the walls of the historic landscape.

Fort Fright at Fort Henry

Fort Henry in Kingston transforms into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters this Halloween.

Fort Fright runs until Oct. 31.

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you to Acres of Terror this Halloween.

The fun programming for all ages includes a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

The Log Farm

The Log Farm invites you to Fall Fun on the Farm.

Explore the family farm from the 1860s, with a kids theme play barn, animals, a corn maze, a wagon ride and a pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/2252-2/.

Tunnel of Terror

Canada’s First Railway Tunnel in Brockville is transformed into the Tunnel of Terror this Halloween.

The half kilometre haunted walk features multiple scenes and scare actors.

The Tunnel of Terror is open Oct. 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Square Foot Show

The Kingston Square Foot Show is this weekend at the Tett Centre.

The artist-run event aims to promote local artists and connect them with budding and seasoned collectors.

Comedy Night in Cornwall

The Crackup Comedy Festival presents an evening of laughter at the Port Theatre in Cornwall Friday night.

See Ava Val, Simone Holder, Ryan Zeitz, Kamar Hargadon, Trevor Thompson and Evan Carter.