City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
The City of Ottawa employs approximately 17,000 people, which includes employees with the Ottawa Fire Services and Ottawa Paramedic Services, and staff with Solid Waste Services, Road Services and Public Works.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Approximately 85 per cent of city staff are required to be onsite or in the workplace each day.
“The remainder of the City’s workforce are in roles that could be eligible for a hybrid work arrangement that allows employees to carry out their work duties at a combination of locations, including their designated work location, alternate City of Ottawa facilities and their personal residence,” Pamela LeMaistre, Chief Human Resources officer, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
“Hybrid work arrangements are made in consultation with eligible employees and their manager based on operational requirements to ensure the City maintains its offer of high-quality services to clients and the public.”
“Eligible employees who have an approved hybrid work arrangement must work from a City facility for a minimum of two days per week."
The City of Ottawa has three main administrative buildings – City Hall, 100 Constellation Drive and Ben Franklin Place. In 2021, the city announced it was moving to a hybrid work model for its administrative employees coming out of the COVID pandemic.
Ottawa City Council moved to a hybrid mode on March 23, 2022, with “in person participation” by members of Council, senior staff and the media. In April 2022, the city reopened the gallery of Andrew Haydon Hall to the public during meetings.
Currently, only the Ottawa Police Services Board and the board’s committees hold meetings fully electronically, with no in-person participation.
As of Sept. 9, the federal government requires federal civil servants in the core public service to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, while executives must be in the office four days a week. In 2023, the Treasury Board Secretariat introduced a "common hybrid work model" for the core public administration, requiring employees to be in the office at least two or three days a week.
OC Transpo has blamed low ridership on the federal government's hybrid work policy. When federal workers introduced the new return-to-office mandate, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he hoped the new hybrid work rules would be a boost to the downtown core.
"The more people who are downtown the better it is for our economy, and we don't want to have a hollowed out downtown core," Sutcliffe told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Sept. 9.
"I'm hopeful we're going to see more activity, more vibrancy in the downtown core in the weeks ahead."
Federal public unions continue to protest the new federal hybrid work rules, with the Public Service Alliance of Canada launching a legal challenge with the Federal Court.
A look at the hybrid work policies
City of Ottawa
Approximately 85 per cent of municipal employees are required to be onsite or in the workplace every day.
Employees eligible for hybrid work arrangements must work in a city facility a minimum of two days per week.
Federal government
As of Sept. 9, public servants in the core public administration who are eligible for hybrid work arrangements must be in the office a minimum of three days per week.
Executives are be expected to be on-site a minimum of four days per week.
The Treasury Board of Canada says the new hybrid work arrangements require 282,152 employees to be in the office a minimum of three days a week.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
Minimum wage of some temporary foreign workers set to change
The federal government is expected to boost the minimum hourly wage that must be paid to temporary foreign workers in the high-wage stream as a way to encourage employers to hire more Canadian staff.
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
Households that go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
A Kentucky man was declared brain-dead. Then he woke up, moments before donating his heart, his sister says
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswickers to head to the polls today
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is being predicted to be a tight provincial election.
-
Halifax police investigating worker death at local Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
Households that go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Toronto
-
E-bikes catch fire at underground parking garage in Toronto; 1 person injured
One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition early Monday morning following a fire at an underground parking garage, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Ontario legislature returns from 19-week break with announcements, protests
Ontario's provincial parliament will be a hive of activity today, as the legislature resumes sitting following a 19-week summer break.
-
No injuries reported following Mississauga jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
Police are investigating after the driver of a pick-up truck drove through the front of a jewelry store in Mississauga and its occupants stole an unknown quantity of merchandise.
Montreal
-
Another vehicle set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Another vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Montreal man detained in Sudan gets day in court with lawsuit against Ottawa
Fifteen years after filing a lawsuit against the Canadian government over his detention in Sudan, Abousfian Abdelrazik is getting his day in court.
-
11 teachers suspended over allegations of 'toxic' climate at Montreal primary school
Quebec's largest school service centre is suspending 11 teachers at a Montreal elementary school after a government investigation found they fostered a "toxic" environment.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
-
opinion
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
-
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
Windsor
-
Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor, Ont.
One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.
-
Theft at Stoney Point business being investigated
OPP are hoping members of the public may recognize a person captured in surveillance images. Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were sent to a business in the 6000 block of St. Clair Road near Comber Sideroad in Stoney Point for a break and enter.
-
Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
London
-
Fatal crash in Huron County over the weekend
OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said a passenger vehicle left the roadway on Airport Line and ended up in a field.
-
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
-
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
-
Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Barrie
-
A fiery end to the sunny October weekend
A disabled car shut down parts of Highway 11 Sunday night after it went up in flames.
-
Barrie wins gold in Community in Blooms
Barrie comes up smelling like roses in the national Community in Blooms annual contest.
-
Police seek public’s help locating items taken from Midland motel
Police are asking the public to review photos of person of interest in motel theft.
Winnipeg
-
Meet the woman mapping Winnipeg's Halloween houses
Over the last decade, Carol Cassell has created maps of all the Winnipeg homes decorated for Halloween.
-
Winnipeg mosque broken into over weekend
Winnipeg Central Mosque was broken into early Sunday morning.
-
Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
Calgary
-
Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
-
Six months on, what has the Trans Mountain pipeline project achieved and what's next?
Nearly six months after its opening, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is boosting Canada's energy sector as promised — but questions still linger about who will pay for the project's massive cost overruns.
-
Saturday night fire in Bearspaw burns original house
A fire damaged a significant home in Bearspaw Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
Speed named a factor in crash that hurt 4
Two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
-
Police seek man who assaulted bus driver early Saturday
Police are looking for a man who assaulted a bus driver on Saturday in central Edmonton.
Regina
-
Regina Thunder topple Hilltops, win PFC Final
The Regina Thunder have beaten their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops, to take the Prairie Football Conference Final (PFC) for the second time in three years.
-
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'Anchor to the city': Navy warship named after Regina celebrates 30 years at sea
The HMCS Regina is celebrating 30 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Wakaw
RCMP are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 2, about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw.
Vancouver
-
Evacuations ordered in North Vancouver due to flooding
Residents of six properties in the District of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate immediately Sunday evening due to flooding.
-
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
-
VIDEO: Deep Cove businesses cleaning up after flood turns main commercial road into a river
The community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver is cleaning up after Gallant Street, the main commercial road that leads to the cove, turned into a raging river during Saturday’s heavy rain.
Vancouver Island
-
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
-
Do B.C. election results mean U.S.-style 'entrenched tribalism' is here to stay?
As British Columbians face an uncertain week ahead until Elections BC finalizes the results of the nail-biter race, the results are already being scrutinized and analyzed to determine what they’re saying about the mood of the electorate and the future of politics in the province.
-
Here are the B.C. ridings with the tightest undeclared races
The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percentage point in five ridings.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.