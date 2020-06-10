OTTAWA -- Museums are included in Ontatio's stage 2 framework for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials at several Ottawa-area museums say they will not be ready when eastern Ontario enters stage two on Friday.

Nature museum

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Ailsa Barry, VP of experience and engagement for the Canadian Museum of Nature, said the museum wouldn't be ready for several more months.

"We've been planning for quite awhile for reopening, but our current plan is that we will be reopening for a preview for members in mid-August and then we'll be opening to the public in September," she said. "What we're doing at the moment is planning so that both our visitors and our staff have a safe and also a great experience when they come back."

Barry said both the nature of the museum's exhibits and its building are some of the reasons they're waiting to reopen.

"We are a highly interactive museum. We are also in a very old, heritage building, a quirky building. We don't have a very easy circulation path so we need to make some amendments in terms of the flow through the museum and managing people appropriately, to be able to buy their tickets online appropriately and put all of those things into place. It's not as simple as opening our doors and saying come on in."

In the provincial framework for stage 2 "Interactive and high-contact exhibits" are to remain closed.

Barry said the museum must still acquire supplies like hand sanitizer.

During the phased reopening of the Nature Museum, Barry said the movie theatre would remain closed when it first opens. Most of the galleries, with the exception of the butterfly exhibit, will be open and the gift shop will be open as well.

Aviation, Agriculture, and Science museums

In a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA, Ingenium Canada, which operates the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum, said their museums would also remain closed for now.

"We are delighted to be included in the Phase 2 reopening for the province of Ontario," the statement reads. "While our teams have been focusing on reopening plans for some time, there is still much work to do to ensure the health and safety of our staff, our visitors, and our herds before we can provide a firm date for our three Museums."

National Gallery of Canada

If you're looking for artwork, you'll be out of luck this weekend. The National Gallery of Canada will remain closed to visitors as well.

Gay Decker, Chief of Marketing at the National Gallery of Canada, tells Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, the staff at the gallery are excited to reopen but they won't be ready right away.

"It's a little bit sudden for us," Decker said. "We are planning to reopen as soon as possible but there's certain infrastructure we have to put in place in order to reopen safely. We know what we need to do, but we have some actual physical work to do in order to get the building ready."

Decker said, until recently staff were not permitted inside, and they now have to install sneeze guards and signage for physical distancing.

"We've all been working from home, just like everyone else," she said.

Decker said she doesn't expect it to take long for the gallery to reopen.

"It won't take long. I can't give you a specific date right now, but I can tell you that we are eager to open as soon as possible."

War Museum and History Museum

A statement on the Canadian War Museum's website says the museum remains closed to visitors until further notice.

"We regret the impact of this decision on the individuals, families and groups who use our facilities. However, we believe that this decision is in the best interests of all the communities we serve."

The message is also attributed to the Canadian Museum of History, in Gatineau. Quebec allowed museums to reopen starting May 29.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa in late May, a spokesperson for the museums said they must align their reopening plans with both provinces.

“The museums remain closed until further notice, and while we do not yet have a date for reopening, it is looking likely that we will not reopen to visitors before the fall of 2020,” the statement said.