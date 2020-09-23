OTTAWA -- Thirteen pharmacies in Ottawa will offer COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic patients, starting on Friday.

Premier Doug Ford announced COVID-19 tests will be available in up to 60 pharmacies across the province. Ontarians who make an appointment and have no COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get a free COVID-19 test.

Ford said the initiative will reduce pressure on the province's 147 assessment centres, some of which have seen long line-ups in recent weeks. Ottawa's two COVID-19 care clinics reached capacity shortly after opening on Wednesday.

Here is the list of pharmacies in Ottawa where you will be able to get a COVID-19 test, starting on Friday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1180 Walkley Road, Ottawa, ON, K1V 2M5, (613) 737 3344 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/620/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 647 Earl Armstrong Road, Ottawa, ON, K1V 2G2, (613) 822-6746 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1161/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 455 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON, K2P 1Y9, (613) 238 9041 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1428/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 541 Montreal Road, Ottawa, ON, K1K 0V1, (613) 740-0616 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/641/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 40 Innes Road, Orleans, ON, K1W 1K9, (613) 834-7383 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1139/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, Orleans, ON, K1C 1G7, (613) 841-1535 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1230/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1937 Portobello Boulevard, Orleans, ON, K4A 4W9, (613) 590-1626 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1254/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K2A 1H1, (613) 725 9990 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/622/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1309 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1Z 7L3, (613)-722-4277 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/628/

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1102 Klondike Road, Kanata, ON, K2K 1X7, (613) 592-6010 https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1324/

Cedarview Pharmacy: 12 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, Nepean, ON, K2J 0V2, (613) 823-1700, http://myownpharmacy.ca/guardian

Medicine Shoppe: 19 - 5303 Canotek Road, Ottawa, ON, K1J 9M1, (613) 745-5905, https://www.medicineshoppe.ca/en/ontario/ottawa/the-medicine-shoppe-pharmacy-143-7009763

Rexall: 1615 Orleans Boulevard, Orleans, ON, K1C 7E2, (613) 824-0082, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/95