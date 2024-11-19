Five people injured, including firefighter, after garage fire in South Keys

Five people were injured, including a firefighter, after a garage fire in South Keys Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a townhome on Southgate Rd. just before 4:30 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters say the blaze was trying to spread to the rest of the house when they arrived on scene. They attacked it quickly and were able to have it under control in less than half an hour, protecting nearby homes.

Paramedics say a total of five people were injured. A firefighter suffered minor injuries, but was taken to hospital in stable condition. Four others were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

The owner of the home told CTV News at the scene that everyone, including the family pets, escaped the home safely. He says that a charger for an electric bike in the garage may have been where the fire started.

A fire investigator was dispatched to the scene Tuesday night. A damage estimate was not provided.