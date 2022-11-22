Tenants in Russell, Ont. worry sharp rent increases will force them to move
Kim Tanaszczuk loves her one-bedroom apartment in Russell, Ont. She loves the view of Church Street, and the open living area where she can read her Bible on the couch. But on Saturday, she is moving because she says the rent is just too expensive.
“I was just thinking last night, it is going to be really hard to leave here,” she says.
The building on Church Street was sold to Hartsford Properties over the summer. In September, tenants received a letter informing them of the rent increase effective Dec. 1, 2022.
“Nobody knew it was coming, nobody knew, and it was pretty shocking at the time,” says Tanaszczuk.
Tanaszczuk’s rent is increasing by $100, from $1,300 a month to $1,400, which is more than the 2.5 per cent limit set by the province of Ontario. Tanaszczuk says other tenants were told their rent is increasing by nearly $300 in some cases, depending on the size of the apartment and whether a storage locker was included.
Tanaszczuk says the cost of living in the building just became too expensive, and decided she had to leave.
“I have been living off my savings. When it went up to $1,400, it was a wakeup call; you can’t go on like this. Otherwise, you are going to be out of money, completely out of money, and then what are you going to do? There will be no savings left. It was clear I needed to move,” she says.
Tenants were shocked to learn the sharp increase is allowed because of an exception announced by the Ontario government in 2018.
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing wrote, “In 2018, to stimulate the construction of new rental housing, the government announced an exemption of new units from rent control rules occupied for the first time after Nov. 15, 2018, as well as new additions to existing buildings and new second units created after Nov. 15, 2018.
“This is paying off for Ontarians. Last year, Ontario reached a 30-year record for new rental housing construction, the most units built in a single year since 1991.”
The statement says the provincial government “continues to look for ways to make homes more attainable for hardworking Ontarians, while making it easier to build more houses and rental units to address the ongoing supply crisis.”
Many tenants say they had no idea this rule existed.
“I was shocked, I didn’t believe it could happen,” Tanaszczuk says, adding most tenants had no idea.
Tanaszczuk calling the Landlord Tenant Board who informed her the rent increase was possible.
“I read it, but I thought, ‘It must be wrong! It must be wrong! It is not right!’ and so they can do it. Any new build first occupied after Nov. 15, 2018- there is no rent control.”
CTV News has reached out to Hartsford Properties did not hear back by the time of publication.
But in the letter sent to tenant informing them of the increase the property owner wrote, “We understand that this rent increase may be larger than expected—we are providing notice well in advance to allow ample time to prepare for this change.”
The letter also states, “factors including inflation, increased expenses, and average market rents in your area have contributed to this increase and were carefully considered.”
After receiving the notice, Tanaszczuk compiled a list of apartments, and buildings in a 50-kilometre radius of Russell. She says, “I started calling people on my list to see if there was anything available, and at the time, it was all no. By the Grace of God, I got a call that an apartment suddenly became available, and would I be interested, and I say ‘yes!’”
Tanaszczuk is moving to an apartment with rent control and will be paying less every month.
She says many other residents want to move, but finding affordable housing is difficult.
Interim Ontario Liberal Leader and MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser says, “I don’t think this is the Ontario that we expect. It is putting people in situations where rents are increasing faster than families and individual seniors can’t keep up with, and it is wrong. We need to return to real rent control in Ontario.”
Fraser says there is a lack of affordable housing and rental units across the province.
“People are being forced to move from their home, I know they are renting, but it is their home, and it is not right, and the government is choosing to ignore this at a time, when rent, food, and everything is rising. There is never a good time for this to happen, but this is the absolute worst time for it to happen.”
Tanaszczuk continues to pack up all her belongings but says leaving the people and community behind will be difficult.
“I am sure there are wonderful people where I am moving to, that is no slight to them, but I am connected here.”
She says she hopes her story can raise awareness about rent control and help others prevent being in a similar situation.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No reports of Chinese interference in Canadian election, chief electoral officer says
Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Court filings show why Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name as a teenager
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Moncton's homeless community, residents react after man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Montreal
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Man facing murder charge in death of 75-year-old man, say Montreal police
Montreal police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man last month in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
-
Last-minute deal to save Montreal bocce club falls through, but seniors say 'we’re not giving up'
Seniors in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough say they’re disappointed after a last-minute offer to save their bocce club fell through, leaving the future of the centre up in the air.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
London
-
Head-on collision near Tillsonburg sends one to LHSC trauma unit
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
-
'We had no choice': Surgeries at Children’s Hospital cut back by 50 to 70 per cent
The region’s largest children’s hospital is taking extreme measures in the face of surging capacity and a triple-threat of respiratory viruses hitting children. Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre told CTV News London it has begun reducing surgeries by between 50 and 70 per cent, only performing the most critical.
-
Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Children’s Hospital seeing 'unprecedented' number of patients
The Winnipeg Children’s Hospital is seeing an “unprecedented” number of patients coming to the emergency department for this time of year, according to the section head of pediatric medicine at the facility.
-
Manitoba man who rammed truck into Rideau Hall approved for day parole
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed a gate at Rideau Hall to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted day parole.
-
'It's actually blowing up': Cannabis edibles made in Manitoba gaining popularity
Cannabis edibles are surging in popularity and Manitoba plays an important role in producing them.
Kitchener
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
-
How a first-in-region piece of equipment is changing patient care at Cambridge Memorial
It’s a medical first in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
'Don’t get too caught up': Expert offers shopping advice ahead of Black Friday
The biggest shopping season is fast approaching, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales being advertised, a marketing professor is warning shoppers, the deals may not be the best bang for your buck.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Calgary police officer charged with assault in on-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault in connection to an on-duty incident that saw force used on a woman while she was handcuffed.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
Man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler in western Alberta sentenced to life in prison
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
-
AGLC says no to Camrose casino relocation to south Edmonton
A Camrose casino has been told it won't be allowed to relocate to south Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Transit stations, highway closed by police incidents in Metro Vancouver
Coquitlam RCMP say they were responding to a "major police incident" with "multiple crime scenes" Tuesday evening, as emergency responses shut down two SkyTrain stations and a major highway.
-
Vancouver morning radio host has heart attack, emergency surgery at age 43
Jack FM morning show host Drex suffered a heart attack just hours after discussing often-ignored men’s health issues on his radio program.
Regina
-
'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change
The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government.
-
Better Bus Youth looking to make transit free for Regina students
A group of Regina students are making their voices heard on the issue of non-accessible public transit due to high prices.