

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ten years after two young women were last seen in Maniwaki, Quebec police are hoping to uncover new leads in the case.

The Surete du Quebec will set up a command post at the Kitigan Zibi Cultural Centre this afternoon.

Maisy Odjick and Shannon Alexander were last seen on September 6, 2008 near the Kitigan Zibi First Nation in Quebec. The pair left behind wallets, cellphones and their identification.

In July, 2017, police conducted a full-scale search for the girls after receiving a tip. Officers searched the area around a creek in Kitigan Zibi for any clues in the case.

The Surete du Quebec says anyone who may have information about Odjick and Alexander can visit the mobile command post beginning at 1 p.m.

The families also plan to hold a walk and vigil today in honour of their daughters. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the youth centre in the Kitigan Zibi community.