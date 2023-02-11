Temporary layoffs at Royal Canadian Mint not affecting Ottawa employees

Temporary layoffs at the Royal Canadian Mint will not affect employees in Ottawa, a spokesperson confirms.

CTV News Winnipeg reported 56 layoffs at the Mint's Winnipeg facility because of what it called "ongoing geopolitical instability."

The Mint says disruption in global markets is limiting the volume of foreign circulation contracts.

The facility in Winnipeg is responsible for producing circulation coins, including all coins used in Canada as well as the coins used in other countries.

The facility in Ottawa focuses on numismatic items—collector coins—as well as gold and silver bullion and Canadian medals and medallions. As such, the impact to foreign circulation contracts does not affect employees in the nation's capital.

The Mint told CTV News Winnipeg the 56 layoffs are meant to be temporary and affected employees are being offered transitional support.

"We believe this disruption is temporary and expect our foreign circulation business to return as global markets reopen," a statement said.