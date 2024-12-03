OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian in Pembroke, Ont. hit by school bus seriously injured

    A yellow school bus in Ottawa is seen in this undated photo. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) A yellow school bus in Ottawa is seen in this undated photo. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian in Pembroke, Ont. was seriously injured after being struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

    It happened at around 3 p.m. in the area of Carmody Street and Everrett Street.

    The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the bus and the students on board were not injured.

    Police closed Everett Street between Somerset Street and Eganville Road for the investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News