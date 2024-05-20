Temperatures could reach 30 C in Ottawa on Victoria Day

Get out your sunscreen! Victoria Day will likely be the hottest day of the year.

Environment Canada's forecast for the holiday shows sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 30 C. Humidex will be 32.

The heat will stop short of a temperature record, with the hottest May 20 in Ottawa being recorded in 1975, when the temperatures reached 32.2 C.

Clear conditions will remain going into tonight, but rain is expected to return starting tomorrow.

The forecast shows a 30 per cent chance of showers before tomorrow morning. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will cool, but will remain above 20 C.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday and a risk of a thunderstorm. High 24 C and a humidex of 30.

Rain will likely continue throughout the week, but will taper off going into the weekend.

Wednesday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Thursday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected this weekend.