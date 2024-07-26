OTTAWA
    • Cyclist killed in collision north of Kingston, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Ontario Provincial Police say a 58-year-old man has died following a crash north of Kingston, Ont.

    It happened on Gould Lake Road in South Frontenac at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

    According to police, the victim lost control of his bicycle and entered the path of a southbound car when he was struck.

    Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him.

