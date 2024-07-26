Quebec joins Ontario in helping fight Jasper wildfires

The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.

From 30 per cent to 50 per cent of the town of Jasper's structures are potentially damaged or destroyed, said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Thursday.

"That's going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement," Smith added.

As of Friday, there are 303 firefighters deployed to Western Canada, of which 176 are in Alberta, the ministry of Natural Resources told CTV News Ottawa in a statement.

"Ontario is a globally recognized leader in wildland fire management, with highly trained and skilled staff. We continue to allocate all necessary resources to not only protect Ontario's communities and natural resources, but also support other provinces in their wildland firefighting efforts," reads the statement.

The deployment to Alberta also includes equipment such as fire hoses, and two helicopters to help with the escalated wildland situation, reads the statement.

On Wednesday, 24 firefighters from across the province departed to Alberta from Sudbury and Dryden, the ministry adds.

"The Ministry will continue to assess Ontario’s fire situation and the ability to further support our provincial/territorial partners with wildland fire efforts," according to the statement.

In the Northeast Region, there are 15 active wildfires, all of which are under control. There are nine active fires in the Northwest Region – they are "in various stages of control," reads the government of Ontario’s website.

Quebec announced Friday that it is sending 40 firefighters to Alberta.

Parks Canada said Thursday night on X up to 15 millimetres of rain and cooler temperatures since midnight had limited the fire activity. It says fire behaviours are likely to calm over the next 72 hours.

"Crews will take advantage of this time to make as much progress as possible to suppress the wildfire and reduce further spread," the agency said.

"While rain in Jasper is a welcome sight, warm weather is forecasted and will increase wildfire activity. Currently the Jasper Wildfire Complex poses no threat to neighbouring communities."

According to Alberta government's website, the estimated number of evacuees province-wide is more than 17,500. The website reads that at the time of the evacuation order, there were an estimated 25,000 people in Jasper National Park, noting that the vast majority of these were tourists from other places.

The town is famous for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking. It is also home to elks, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press