OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 17 year-old driver with 14 previous traffic charges in the first five months of 2020 was stopped for speeding this week.

Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted the G2 driver was stopped on Heron Road near Prince of Wales Drive on Monday going 135 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometres an hour zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was seized for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

Gatien said the driver had 14 previous traffic charges since January.

Operation Overwatch with a big scoop yet again today. 17yr old male G2 driver. Heron near Prince of Wales. 135kph in a 60. Has 14 previous traffic charges since Jan of this year. Yes 14 in 5 months. That will be brought up at his court date. Extended suspension I hope. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) May 27, 2020

Ottawa Police launched “Operation Overwatch” in late April to crack down on speeding and stunt driving on Ottawa’s roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said there had been an increase in speeding infractions and related complaints during the pandemic, while traffic volumes on roads had decreased.

On Monday, Police Chief Peter Sloly said officers had issued more than 800 tickets for speeding and other driving infractions during the blitz.