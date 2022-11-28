Teen charged with making threats toward Kingston, Ont. high school

A Kingston teenager is facing a charge of uttering death threats in connection with an incident involving a local high school.

Kingston police said they were called Friday about a reported threat made toward Kingston Secondary School on social media.

In a news release, police said they identified a suspect, who was later arrested at a home in the city’s north end.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released with conditions and a future court date.