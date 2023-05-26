What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 26-28

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of May.

Ottawa Race Weekend

Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Ottawa and Gatineau this weekend for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The Health and Fitness Expo runs Friday and Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne. The races will begin at Ottawa City Hall, with the finish line along Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

Race schedule:

Saturday

Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.

Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.

Ottawa 5K – 4 p.m.

Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa International Marathon – 7 a.m.

Ottawa Half Marathon – 9 a.m.

There will be road closures across the city all weekend due to the race.

For more information, visit www.runottawa.ca.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks kick off the CFL exhibition season Friday night at TD Place.

The Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in a rematch of last year's CPL Final.

Watch Atletico Ottawa Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at TD Place.

At halftime, enjoy the 2nd annual Weiner Dog Race.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Great Glebe Garage Sale

The Great Glebe Garage Sale is set for Saturday across the Glebe.

Homeowners in the Glebe are the primary vendors selling their stuff from their front lawns, driveways and porches.

For more information, visit https://glebeca.ca/garage-sale-committee/.

Monster Spectacular

The Monster Spectacular roars into Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

Checkout the biggest, best monster trucks on the circuit.

The 2023 lineup features Hot Tamale, world champion Bounty Hunter, Red Baron, Overkill Evolution and Dawn Cretan on Scarlet Bandit.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/monster-spectacular/.

Odawa Pow Wow

The Odawa Native Friendship Centre presents the 44th annual Traditional Pow Wow on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the Traditional Pow Wow at the Canadian Police College on Sandridge Road.

For more information, visit http://odawa.on.ca/powwow.html.

Kanata Ribfest

The smell of ribs will fill the air at the Kanata Ribfest this weekend at the Community Hub on March Road.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kanataribfest/.

Noé Lira

The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Noé Lira on Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33635.

2023 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards

It's an evening celebrating Canada's highest honour in the performing arts.

The Governor General's Performing Arts Awards are set for Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

This year's laureates for Lifetime Artistic Achievements are Michel Marc Bouchard, Molly Johnson, James Kudelka, Rosemarie Landry and k.d. Lang. The National Arts Centre Award will be presented to Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33583.

Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer

The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents the Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer.

The Belfry Theatre and Savage Society production of Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer will be at the National Arts Centre until May 27.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30732.

Helix

See Helix at Rideau Carleton Casino Saturday night.

Show time is 9:30 p.m.

A Magical Evening of Mozart

Société philharmonique du Nouveau Monde, choirs and orchestra under the baton of Maestro Michel Brousseau invites you to enjoy a Magical Evening of Mozart.

The show is Saturday night at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on Cooper Street.

For tickets, visit https://spnm.ca/en/concerts/.

Jimmy Carr

Comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Ottawa with his new show, "Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny".

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arena at TD Place.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/jimmy-carr-terribly-funny/.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NCC Weekend Bikedays

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. on weekends.

The NCC's bike days on the parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway are cancelled this weekend due to Ottawa Race Weekend.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature features a new exhibit– Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Travelling Bricks

A new attraction built by tiny bricks is in Brockville this spring and summer.

Travelling Bricks is an exhibition made of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monster Spectacular in Kingston

The Monster Spectacular rolls into Kingston's Leon's Centre on Sunday afternoon.

See Monster Trucks, freestyle motocross and a backflip contest.

For tickets, visit https://leonscentre.com/event/monster-spectacular-3/.

Johnny Cash Tribute Show

See the Johnny Cash Tribute Show on Saturday night at the Agora Centre in Cornwall.

For information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/johnny-cash-tribute-show/.

Artisans in the Park

Don't miss Artisans in the Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lost Villages Museum in Cornwall.

You will find dozens of artisans selling their one-of-a-kind products and creations.