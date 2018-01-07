

CTV Ottawa





Nakkertok Ski Club is helping newcomers to Canada embrace winter.

For the first time ever, a small group of Syrians refugees are getting lessons in cross-country skiing.

12-year-old Saad Huseyn and his eight-year-old sister Zahra Huseyn came to Canada from Syria just over a year ago.

“I think it is a good thing to do for fun and for kids to learn and do it one day and get better.” says Saad.

The lessons start from the very beginning- from how to put on skis to how to fall. The equipment is donated from the school and transportation to the lesson is from volunteers. The newcomers will learn alongside locals in the “Learn to Ski” program to help integrate into the community.

“It’s an enjoyable activity and if you don’t have something enjoyable to do in winter in my mind, winter is too long but when it’s enjoyable it’s not long enough!” says teacher John Stephenson.

The program is the brainchild of Parham Momtahan as a way to pay it forward.

“I came to Canada in my 20's and one winter I had cabin fever and a friend of mine dragged me out to the Gatineau Hills and I fell fifty times and I fell in love with skiing.”

The goal is that the new skiers will stick with the nine-week program to be able to participate in a kids’ event during the weekend of the Canadian Ski Marathon.