Swimming at Britannia Beach safe again after high E-coli levels over the weekend

Ottawa Public Health says Britannia Beach is safe for swimmers again after high levels of E-coli were detected in the water over the weekend.

The public health authority's bacteria monitoring dashboard for City of Ottawa beaches says E-coli levels have returned below provincial bacterial standards of 200 E-coli per 100 milliliters of water. Data from June 17 shows Britannia has a count of 20 E-coli per 100 mL.

Swimming was not recommended over the weekend after 225 E-coli per 100 mL was detected in the water.

Water samples at Britannia, Mooney's Bay, and Petrie Island beaches are monitored daily. Beach water at Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island are also safe for swimming.

The City of Ottawa and National Capital Commission (NCC) beaches opened to the public on this weekend. Lifeguards are on duty at city beaches until 7 p.m. daily.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a "prolonged heat event" starting on Monday. Ottawa Public Health is warning of the coming extreme heat, which affects children, people with chronic illnesses and the elderly the most.