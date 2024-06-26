Here's a look at the Ottawa Senators new jersey for next season

The Ottawa Senators jerseys for next season have been released.

The National Hockey League and Fanatics released images of the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the Senators and all NHL clubs Wednesday morning.

The NHL and Fanatics released a photo of the Senators jersey, which is black with red stripes on the sleeves and at the waist. A media release says the jersey includes "New shoulder fabric furnishes a sleeker look" and a new "NHL Holographic Sheild on the front neck."

The first look at the new Ottawa Senators jersey for the 2024-25 season. Fanatics and the NHL say the authentic pro jersey includes "new shoulder fabric furnishes a sleeker look" and "new NHL holographic shield on the front neck." (NHL and Fanatics/release)

It's the first Fanatics-branded and designed NHL player unform that will be worn for the upcoming season.

"I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms," Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a statement. "These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the NHLPA, equipment managers, teams and the NHL.

"We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world, but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”

Fanatics is now the official outfitter of the NHL's on-ice uniforms for the next 10 seasons.

The NHL and Fanatics say the jerseys will be manufactured by the Quebec-based company SP Apparel, the same company that has provided the NHL's on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years.