    • Vehicle driven into a home in Ottawa's west end

    Ottawa fire says a car was driven into a home on Coulson Court in Kanata on Wednesday. No one was hurt. (Ottawa Fire Service/X)
    There were no reports of injuries after a car crashed into a home in Kanata, the fourth time a vehicle has been driven into a home in Ottawa in June.

    The Ottawa Fire Service says it responded to a call from police just after 9 a.m. Tuesday reporting a vehicle was driven into a home on Coulson Court.

    "Upon arrival, Firefighters confirmed that the vehicle was driven through the brick wall of the garage of an attached bungalow," Ottawa fire said on social media. "The structural integrity of the garage was compromised and our Structural Collapse Team was dispatched to the scene."

    Fire officials say the team built a double-header using 4x4s to support the structure and the vehicle was safely removed.

    "The two struts were then replaced with 4x4s and the area was cordoned off with scene tape," fire said.

    Ottawa firefighters work to remove a vehicle from a garage in Kanata. Fire officials say the car was driven into a home on Coulson Court on Wednesday. (Ottawa Fire Service/X)

    The homeowners will not be displaced due to the incident.

    Last Friday, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle that crashed into a three-storey home on Deerfield Drive near Algonquin College.

    There were two reports of vehicles crashing into homes on June 7 – on Allanford Avenue and Uplands Drive.

