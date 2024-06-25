Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day.

Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

As part of events to mark the Centennial of the RCAF, the largest flypast in 20 years is set for July 1 at 1 p.m. The RCAF says the aircraft of the past, present and future will fly by three locations on Canada Day: starting just south of the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, continuing west over Parliament Hill and then flying over LeBreton Flats.

"The flypast will take the form of a ‘parade in the sky’ and will last approximately 20 minutes," the Department of National Defence said in a statement. "It will involve aircraft representing current RCAF fleets and capabilities as well as historic and future RCAF fleets."

The aircraft will include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, CF-18s, the CT-156 Harvard II, and large transport aircraft like the CC-177 Globemaster and CC-330 Husky.